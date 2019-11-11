Nat gas slumps to biggest loss since January

Natural gas futures (NYSEARCA:UNG) closed -5.4% to $2.637/MMBtu for the lowest settlement since Oct. 31 and the steepest dollar and percentage decline since January.

Prices dropped following a report from the National Oceanic Atmospheric Administration that forecast warmer than normal weather over the next 8-14 days.

Most of the Midwest is covered with bitter cold temperatures, but expectations are for a warming trend afterwards.

Nat gas prices had gained last week following forecasts for cooler than expected temperatures across the U.S.

Natural gas equities took a pounding in today's trade: CHK -10.2% , EQT -9% , AR -8.4% , RRC -8.1% , SWN -7% , GPOR -6.6% , COG -3.4% .

Separately, a dozen California cities and one county have adopted a natural gas ban or building codes that encourage all-electric construction, and 50 cities and counties in the state are considering policies to support all-electric new construction, according to the Sierra Club.

