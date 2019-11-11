Google, Ascension announce data, cloud deal

Google (GOOG,GOOGL) announces a healthcare data and cloud computing deal with Ascension, which operates 150 hospitals and more than 50 senior living facilities across the United States.

Ascension says the partnership is in compliance with the U.S. data privacy act HIPAA.

Earlier today, the WSJ reported that Google was accessing and analyzing Ascension patient data without patient or doctor knowledge.

The announcement comes less than two weeks after Google's acquisition of Fitbit, which represented a large step into the healthcare and wearables markets.