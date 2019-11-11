Consumer gains lift GCI Liberty results

GCI Liberty (NASDAQ:GLIBA) saw revenues grow in its Q3 earnings thanks to gains on the consumer side of the business, driven by wireless and data results.

Revenues overall grew 3% to $221M.

Operating income fell by 21%, to $3.7M, and margins there dropped by 50 basis points to 1.7%.

Adjusted OIBDA rose 5% to $71.96M, with margins up 90 basis points to 32.6%.

Revenue breakout: Consumer, $110.3M (up 5%); Business, $110.7M (flat).

In consumer revenues, Wireless rose 9% to $41.9M; Data rose 8% to $42.9M; Video fell 5%, to $21.2M; and voice dropped 13%, to $4.28M. Wireless lines in service fell 5% to 188,400; cable modem subscribers fell 1% to 124,600; and basic video subs fell 9% to 82,200. Voice access lines dropped 11% to 40,800.

In business revenues, Wireless was flat at $24.4M; Data video rose 2% to $70.8M; Video dropped 16% to $4.1M; Voice was flat at $11.39M. Wireless lines in service fell 4% to 21,100; cable model subs fell 2% to 9,000; and voice access lines fell 5% to 34,800.

“We are starting to see the benefits of improvements in efficiencies and new products that we mentioned during the second quarter,” says CEO Ron Duncan. “We are making good progress on our 5G deployment and expect our Anchorage project, which covers an area approximately the size of Rhode Island, to be completed in 2020."

Press release