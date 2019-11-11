Franco-Nevada racks up records for quarterly revenues, gold production

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) +2.9% after-hours following better than expected Q3 earnings and revenues, as "record results were achieved across all our important production and financial metrics."

FNV says it set quarterly records for sales volumes of 133.2K gold equiv. oz. (up 11% Y/Y), $235.7M in total revenue (up 38.2% Y/Y), $101.6M of net income and $192.9m of adjusted EBITDA.

FNV says results were driven by the start of precious metals deliveries from Cobre Panama and the addition of a new energy royalty in the Marcellus Shale, and it expects more growth as Cobre Panama continues to ramp up and energy assets are further developed.

For the full year, the company says it expects to end near the high end of previously announced guidance ranges.