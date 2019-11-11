Shell, others stop gas exploration in Bolivia - Bloomberg

Global oil companies have stopped natural gas exploration in Bolivia amid the country's escalating political crisis, Bloomberg reports.

Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A, RDS.B), Total (NYSE:TOT) and Repsol (OTCQX:REPYF, OTCQX:REPYY) are said to have stopped or severely limited drilling on exploration wells.

Shell confirms it has halted work on its Yapucaiti exploratory well, cut staffing at its Jaguar well and temporarily closed two offices "as a precautionary measure."

There is no evidence that Bolivia's overall production or exports are affected, according to the report, but new wells are key to revitalizing an aging industry as the economy slows and neighbors Brazil and Argentina seek to boost their own output.

Bolivia's oil and gas revenues have plunged by more than half since 2014, as economic growth has slowed and public debt has soared, due in large part to waning gas exports.

Nationwide protests followed accusations of a rigged election, culminating this past weekend with the resignation of Pres. Morales after 14 years in power.