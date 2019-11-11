Phoenix New Media grows revenues with integrations

Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG) grew revenues but saw a wider net loss amid higher income tax expense in its Q3 earnings.

Revenues grew 15% with gains in its core advertising segment, to 380.2M yuan (about $53.2M), driven by the addition of Yitian Xindong and Tianbo.

Cost of revenues grew by 27.6% to 194.3M yuan. Gross profit increased to 186M yuan from 177.1M, and gross margin fell to 48.9% from 53.8%.

Net income as reported was 5.9M yuan (about $0.8M). On a non-GAAP basis, net loss was 50.8M yuan (about $7.1M), vs. a year-ago loss of 18.3M yuan.

Revenue breakout: Advertising, 327.6M yuan (up 16.4%); Service, 52.6M yuan (up 10%).

Conference call to come at 8 p.m. ET.

Press release