Kemet bought out by Taiwan firm for $27.20/share

Kemet (NYSE:KEM) +14.6% after-hours on news the company agrees to be acquired by Taiwan-based electronic component manufacturer Yageo for $27.20/share in cash, for a deal valued at $1.8B including the assumption of debt.

The purchase price represents a premium of 18% over today's closing price and 26% above KEM's volume weighted average price for the past 30 trading days.

The companies say their merger will create an industry leader in the $28B-$32B passive components industry, with ~$3B in combined annual revenues.

Following the deal closing, KEM will no longer be listed on any public market.