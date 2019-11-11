UGI slides after Q4 miss, downside FY 2020 guidance

UGI Corp. (NYSE:UGI) -6.9% after-hours after reporting a larger than expected FQ4 loss and guiding next year's earnings outlook below consensus.

Q4 total revenues fell 9.6% Y/Y to $1.15B: AmeriGas Propane sales slipped 12% Y/Y to $411.5M, UGI International revenues slid 14% to $391.7M and Midstream and Marketing sales fell 7% to $246.6M, while only the UGI Utilities segment gained, adding 5% to $132.4M.

Total EBIT for the quarter came in at negative $73.9M vs. a $62M profit in the year-ago period.

For FY 2020, UGI forecasts EPS of $2.60-$2.90, assuming normal weather and based on a 15-year average, well below $3.04 analyst consensus estimate.