Twitter adding Topics, taking on 'deepfakes'

Amid chatter about Twitter's (NYSE:TWTR) planned feature changes, the company said today it was adding topic suggestions to timelines and seeking user input about the problem of "deepfakes."

With Topics, Twitter will add tweets on certain subjects to users' timelines based on their habits and selections that they can follow.

That will relieve users of some of the work they were doing to find out the best way to keep up with subjects. "Previously, all of the work was on you to figure out the best way to keep up with what’s happening by following certain accounts, searching for it, or looking in the Explore tab for the latest."

As for deepfakes -- convincing manipulations of video to generate convincing false events -- Twitter says it's seeking input on a rule to address "synthetic and manipulated media."

In a draft of its plans, Twitter says it plans to place a notice next to tweets that share synthetic or manipulated media; to warn people before they share or like such tweets; or to add a link with context on why various sources believe the media is synthetic or manipulated.