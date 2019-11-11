EDF estimates six new nuclear reactors to cost €46B - report

EDF (OTCPK:ECIFF) has outlined a €46B plan to the French government for the construction of six of its latest generation EPR nuclear reactors over the next 15 years, Le Monde reported over the weekend, citing a confidential document presented to the government in July.

Each reactor would cost €7.5B-€7.8B, based on building the reactors in pairs with financing over ~20 years, according to the report.

The EPR model is the latest generation reactor being built by EDF, with complex engineering and enhanced safety features put in place after the Fukushima nuclear meltdown in Japan.