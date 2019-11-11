American Electric Power maintains 5%-7% operating earnings growth rate

American Electric Power (AEP -0.3% ) reaffirms its FY 2020 adjusted operating EPS guidance range of $4.25-$4.45 and its projected annual operating earnings growth rate of 5%-7%.

In an new investor presentation, AEP outlines plans to invest $33B in capital during 2020-24, including $25.7B in transmission and distribution operations to implement new technologies and update infrastructure as well as $2.3B in renewable generation.

AEP says it expects to lower operations and maintenance expenses "through continuation of targeted cost discipline programs and a focus on digitalization of work while continuing to focus on maintaining a strong balance sheet."