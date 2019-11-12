Formula One is going green

Formula One (NASDAQ:FWONA) is the latest company pledging to become carbon neutral by 2030, hoping its green credentials will appeal to commercial sponsors and younger fans.

While it stopped short of abandoning the internal combustion engine, a series of measures were announced that will move cars to biofuels, leave no waste behind at Grands Prix and change the race calendar so teams fly less between events.

Liberty Media (OTC:LMCB), the U.S. group that bought F1 for $8B in 2016, has struggled to increase revenues since its takeover.