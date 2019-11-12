Alibaba's Singles' Day sales hit record $38B

Final figures from Alibaba's (NYSE:BABA) 24-hour Singles' Day event showed that sales hit a record $38.4B, more than Amazon's haul last quarter from online store sales.

The news didn't move the stock, however, ending the day down 0.2% at $186.71/share.

Analysts appeared focused on sales growth for the festival, which eased to 26% (from 27% in 2018), and marked the weakest expansion since the annual shopping blitz began in 2009.

While Alibaba has spent big to diversify its business, it still earns over four-fifths of revenue from e-commerce.