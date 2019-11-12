More partnerships for the auto industry?

Tata Group (NYSE:TTM), the owner of Jaguar Land Rover, has approached carmakers including China's Geely (OTCPK:GELYY), the owner of Volvo Cars, and BMW (OTCPK:BMWYY) as it seeks partnerships to share the cost of a new generation of vehicles, Bloomberg reports.

Scale has become increasingly critical in the auto industry as carmakers pool resources to tackle electrification and self-driving capabilities.

Volkswagen this year decided to team up with Ford, while PSA Group last month agreed to merge with Fiat Chrysler to create the world's fourth-largest automaker.