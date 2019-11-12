Central bank digital currencies are pointless - Greenspan

"There's no point for them to do it," former Fed Chair Alan Greenspan told Caijing’s annual economic outlook conference, saying national currencies are backed by all the financial resources of a nation, known as sovereign credit, and central bodies won’t ever be able to match that.

"The fundamental sovereign credit of the United States is far in excess of anything Facebook can imagine," he added.

Philly Fed President Patrick Harker was quoted in early October saying it is "inevitable" that central banks will issue digital currency, and while he felt his view was "in the minority" at the Fed, his staff is researching the issue.