Streaming wars: Disney+ finally arrives

Disney+ (NYSE:DIS) has gone live, challenging the likes of Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX), Apple TV Plus (NASDAQ:AAPL) and HBO Max (NYSE:T) with a low price of $6.99/month (or $69.99/year). It'll also offer a triple bundle - including Hulu and ESPN Plus - for $12.99/month.

Waves were already made after the Mouse House gave Verizon customers a year free of the service, as well as broadening device support to nearly every platform: Apple OS, Android, Fire TV, Roku, etc.

Disney has called the platform - which will be the exclusive home of Star Wars, Marvel and Pixar - the future of the company, and is building out a slate of original shows and movies based on those brands like The Mandalorian.