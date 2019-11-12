Futures muted before Trump trade speech

Awaiting a key speech from President Trump at the Economic Club of New York, U.S. stock index futures are holding steady, while global stocks trade firmly in positive territory.

"You can expect the president to highlight how his policies of lower taxes, deregulation, and fair and reciprocal trade have supported the longest economic recovery in U.S. history with record low unemployment, rising wages, and soaring consumer confidence," White House spokesman Judd Deere said, without giving further details.

Markets will still be hanging on to every word that could reference trade talks, and any suggestion that tariffs could be lifted or delayed.