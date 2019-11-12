Edgewell Personal Care improved performance in Q4

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) reports organic revenue declined 0.9% in Q4.

Organic net sales down 5.1% in North America whereas International organic net sales grew 4.8%.

Segment net sales: Wet Shave: $340.3M (-2.7%); Sun and Skin Care: $79.5M (+5.3%); Feminine Care: $77.9M (-5.6%); All Other: $30.3M (+2%).

Adjusted gross margin rate slipped 380 bps to 43.9%.

Adjusted SG&A expense rate improved 90 bps to 15.9%.

Adjusted operating margin rate dropped 220 bps to 14.1%.

FY2020 Guidance: Net sales: -2% to -1%; Organic net sales: -1% to flat; Adjusted EBITDA: $370M to $380M; GAAP EPS: $2.45 to $2.65; Adjusted EPS: $3.10 to $3.30; Tax rate: 22.5% to 24.5%; Capex: ~3.0% to 3.5% of net sales; Free cash flow: above 125% of GAAP net earnings.

