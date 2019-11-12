D.R Horton gains 2.5% after strong fiscal 2020 guidance

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) jumps 2.5% in premarket trading after its guidance for fiscal 2020 revenue of $18.5B-$19.0B compares with average analyst estimate of $18.6B.

Also sees home closed at 60,000-61,000 homes during the year ending Sept. 30, 2020; compares with FY2019 actual home closings of 56,975.

Fiscal Q4 EPS of $1.35 beats the average analyst estimate of $1.25 and up from $1.22 in the year-ago quarter.

Q4 revenue of $4.91B exceeds the consensus estimate of $4.86B and rose from $4.44B a year earlier.

Homes closed during the quarter ended Sept. 30, 2019 increased 9% Y/Y to 16,024 homes and homebuilding revenue increased 10% to $4.76B .

Q4 net sales orders rose 14% Y/Y to 13,130 homes and 16% in value to $4.0B.

Q4 cancellation rate of 23% fell from 26% in the year-ago quarter.

D.R. Horton had 27,700 homes in inventory at Sept. 30, 2019.

Conference call at 8:30 AM ET.

