II-VI -6% after earnings miss, downside forecast

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) -6.4% had a mixed Q1 with upside revenue and an earnings miss. Management attributes the issues to the general macro environment and the overall slowing in industrial demand.

The company forecasts a downside Q2 with revenue of $590-630M and $0.20-0.50 EPS.

II-VI closed the Finisar acquisition on September 24. Legacy IIVI generated $318.4M in revenue in Q1 with $0.57 EPS. Finisar contributed $22.1M in sales.

Gross margin was 36.2% compared to 39.4% in last year's quarter. Operating margin was -5.4% compared to 11.8%.

Earnings call starts at 9 AM ET with a webcast here.

Press release.