Boeing deal costs weigh on Embraer results

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) reported a third-quarter loss of $77.2M - due to costs (around $34.8M) related to finalizing its commercial passenger jet deal with Boeing, which is expected to close by "early 2020."

The two originally expected the transaction to close by this year, but the proposal has faced significant antitrust scrutiny in Europe, where a review of the tie-up was halted yesterday by the European Commission.

Embraer also revised guidance on a special dividend for shareholders that will be paid after the deal closes to $1.3B-$1.6B (vs $1.6B-$1.7B).