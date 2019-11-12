Pfizer's Xeljanz successful in pediatric arthritis study

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) announces positive results from a Phase 3 clinical trial, A3921104, evaluating Xeljanz (tofacitinib) in pediatric patients (aged 2 to <18 years) with juvenile idiopathic arthritis (JIA). The results are being presented at the American College of Rheumatology Annual Meeting in Atlanta.

The study met the primary endpoint demonstrating a statistically significant reduction in the occurrence of disease flare at week 44 compared to placebo (disease flare was defined as at least a 30% worsening in at least three of the six variables of the JIA core set).

On the safety front, the most common adverse events in any treatment group were upper respiratory tract infection, headache, nasopharyngitis, nausea, pyrexia, disease progression, vomiting and JIA. There were no cases of death, major adverse cardiovascular events (MACE), malignancies, thrombosis, opportunistic infection or tuberculosis. There were two patients with herpes zoster and four patients with serious infections in the tofacitinib treatment arm throughout the course of the study.

The company plans to file a U.S. marketing application in 2020. The FDA first approved Xeljanz in November 2012 for adults with rheumatoid arthritis.