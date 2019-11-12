Alliance Data gets co-brand credit card pact with Sony

Alliance Data Systems' (NYSE:ADS) card services business signs a multi-year agreement with Sony (NYSE:SNE) Rewards to provide co-brand credit card services for the Sony and PlayStation credit cards.

The Sony Card will reward cardmembers when they purchase Sony products, as well as for entertainment and dining purchases.

The PlayStation Card will offer rewards for PlayStation Store purchases and Sony products, PlayStation digital services, and mobile phone payments.

Both cards will also offer digital features to make it easier for cardmembers to access and interact with their credit accounts on their mobile device.