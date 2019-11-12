Hudbay Minerals sinks into the red after Q3 loss

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) -11.2% pre-market after reporting a Q3 net loss of $274M, including a $242M after-tax impairment on the carrying value of its stalled Rosemont copper project in Arizona.

Two weeks ago, a U.S. court refused to reconsider an earlier ruling that overturned approvals for the $1.9B mining project.

Meanwhile, HBM said it delivered "solid" operating results from its operations in Peru and Manitoba, including record quarterly ore throughput at the Constancia mill.

HBM says operations in Peru achieved the lowest unit costs in the last eight quarters, and Manitoba unit costs stabilized at a lower level following the Lalor ramp-up during H1.

But Q3 consolidated copper production fell 10% Y/Y to 36.4K oz., gold production remained flat at 28.3K oz. and silver output slipped 8.5% 924.2K oz., and copper

Q3 operating cash flow fell to $69.9M from $122.1M in the year-ago quarter.