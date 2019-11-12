Adjusted EPS (including restructuring charges and Sensia setup costs) of $2.01, beating expectations by $0.08, but down 4% compared to $2.10 in Q4 of fiscal 2018.

Sales by segment: Architecture & Software +0.9%; Control Products & Solutions -0.6%.

"Looking forward to 2020... We are expecting another year of double-digit growth in Information Solutions and Connected Services, and we’re happy that Sensia, our oil and gas joint venture with Schlumberger, is open for business and taking orders," said CEO Blake Moret. "Furthermore, cost savings from our fiscal 2019 fourth quarter restructuring actions allow us to reinvest in our highest growth opportunities."

Fiscal 2020 guidance: Adjusted EPS of $8.70-$9.10, with organic sales growth of (1.5)%-1.5%.