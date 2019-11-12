Lilly's Taltz tops Humira in psoriatic arthritis study

Eli Lilly (NYSE:LLY) announces positive results from a Phase 3b/4 clinical trial, SPIRIT-Head-to-Head, comparing Taltz (ixekizumab) to AbbVie's (NYSE:ABBV) Humira (adalimumab) in biologic-naïve patients with active psoriatic arthritis (PsA). The results are being presented at the American College of Rheumatology Annual Meeting in Atlanta.

The study met the primary and all secondary endpoints. Taltz was superior to Humira as measured by the proportion of patients achieving ACR50 (at least a 50% reduction in disease activity) and PASI 100 (complete skin clearance) at week 24, the primary objective (36% vs. 28%, p<0.05).

At week 52, 50% of patients in the Taltz arm and the Humira arm achieved ACR50. 64% of patients receiving Taltz achieved PASI 100 versus 41% of those receiving Humira.