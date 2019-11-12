IAC target cut on spin-off uncertainties

Guggenheim maintains a Buy rating on IAC (NASDAQ:IAC) and cuts the price target from $300 to $270.

Analyst Jake Fuller cites the Q3 report, where IAC provided more details about its proposed Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) spin-off.

Fuller: "The part we did not pick up on before was that the number of shares received by current IAC holders would be reduced to reflect the value of debt transferred and the MTCH equity sold."

Fuller says there's still no visibility into the amount of debt transferring to Match, how much debt Match will issue to fund the dividend, and how much IAC's Match stake will be reduced to account for the debt sale and equity transfer.