Tyson Foods -3% after earnings disappoint

Tyson Food (NYSE:TSN) trades lower after missing Q3 estimates after chicken revenue came in lower than anticipated due chiefly to a 2.4% drop in prices.

Looking ahead, Tyson expects industry fed cattle supplies to increase ~2% in FY20 and industry hog supplies to increase ~3%.

The company believes adjusted operating margin in the chicken segment will be 6% to 8%, absent impacts from African Swine Fever. The operating margin in the prepared foods segment is seen falling in a range of 10% to 12%.

Tyson guides for capital expenditures of around $1.3B in FY20 and an effective tax rate of 23.5%.

"We’re very optimistic about fiscal 2020, and we currently expect to meet or exceed our long-term earnings algorithm of high single-digit adjusted earnings per share growth as we’re well positioned to take advantage of opportunities in the global marketplace," says CEO Noel White.

Shares of Tyson are down 3.25% premarket to $80.02.

Previously: Tyson Foods EPS misses by $0.06, misses on revenue (Nov. 12)