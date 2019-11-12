Uniper upped 2019 forecasts thanks to the UK capacity market's return

Uniper (OTC:UNPRF) lifted its 2019 earnings outlook after the revival of British power capacity market program, as well as said it might also increase its dividend proposal for 2019 by 18.5% to €390M, equivalent to ~€1.07/share.

The company targets adjusted EBIT of €750M - €950M, as compared to prior guidance of €550M - €850M.

Additionally, Uniper believes the planned Wilhelmshaven floating terminal for liquefied natural gas can come on stream in the year 2023.

