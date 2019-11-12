CBS -1.5% on revenue miss, higher spending

CBS (NYSE:CBS) -1.5% reports Q3 results that beat on earnings but missed on revenue. The print ahead of the Viacom merger was weighed down with higher spending on content and streaming.

Revenue breakdown: Entertainment, $2.28B (consensus: $2.28B); Cable Networks, $563M (consensus: $572.5M); Publishing, $217M (consensus: $242.5M); Local Media, $406M (consensus: $417.6M).

Operating income fell 21% Y/Y to $581M "as a result of an increased investment in content, including a higher number of series produced for multiple platforms, as well as the company’s direct-to-consumer streaming services."

Earnings call starts at 8:30 AM with a webcast here.

Press release.