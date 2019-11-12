Wells Fargo positive on Stitch Fix's long-term potential

Wells Fargo says it sees some reasons for optimism with Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) and its "direct-buy" initiative.

The firm thinks the direct-buy concept could potentially fuel an acceleration in top-line growth this fiscal year and a more positive narrative on the stock.

"We believe the direct-buy opportunity could generate an incremental $30-40 million of revenue this FY, with potential to ramp to ~$225M FY22, and ultimately $350M+ over the next 5 years," advises the WF analyst team.

Wells has a Market Perform rating on SFIX and price target of $24.