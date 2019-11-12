Valaris to target $100M more cost cuts; no agreement yet with Luminus

Valaris (NYSE:VAL) says it will target another $100M of annual operating cost savings, which are expected to benefit the company's annual free cash flow by reducing operating expenses.

The cuts are in addition to $115M of annualized run rate synergies VAL says it achieved by the end of Q3, on track to realize the company's previously announced target of $165M in synergies by year-end 2020.

VAL also says talks with investor Luminus Management failed to reach an agreement, but the two sides would continue to meet.

VAL has been evaluating a proposal from Luminus for a $2.5B bond offering to fund a special dividend, after the investment manager earlier said it was disappointed with the company's stock performance.