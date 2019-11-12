Advance Auto Parts down 6% post Q3 results

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) reports comparable-store sales increased 1.2% in Q3.

Adjusted gross margin rate up 39 bps to 43.6%.

Adjusted SG&A expense rate improved 74 bps to 35%.

Adjusted operating margin rate +36 bps to 8.9%.

Store count -36 Y/Y to 5,062.

During the quarter, the Company repurchased 1M shares of its common stock for $140M at an average price of $141.54.

On November 8, 2019, the Company's Board of Directors authorized $700M as an addition to the existing share repurchase program.

FY2019 Guidance: Net sales: $9.65B to $9.75B; Comparable-store sales: 1% to 1.5%; Adjusted operating margin rate: 8% to 8.2%; Tax rate: 24% to 26%; Capex: $250 to $300M; Free cash flow: minimum $700M.

AAP -6.24% premarket.

Previously: Advance Auto Parts EPS beats by $0.05, beats on revenue (Nov. 12)