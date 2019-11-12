T. Rowe October AUM increases 1.7% from September

T. Rowe Group (NASDAQ:TROW) preliminary assets under management of $1.15T at Oct. 31, 2019 rises 1.7% from $1.13T at Sept. 30, 2019.

Under U.S. mutual funds, equity and blended assets AUM of $522B increased from $513B, and fixed income, including money market, AUM stayed the same at $130B.

Under subadvised and separate accounts and other investment products, equity and blended assets AUM of $382B increased from $373B and fixed income, including money market, AUM of $111B vs. $110B.

Client transfers from mutual funds to other portfolios were $1.1B in October.