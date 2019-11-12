Vodafone ups guidance despite India turmoil

Despite posting a €1.9B loss for the six months to September - largely due to problems in India - Vodafone (NASDAQ:VOD) has raised its annual adjusted EBITDA guidance to €14.8B-€15B (from €13.8B-€14.2B).

The net benefit of its €18.4B acquisition of Liberty Global's cable assets in Germany, as well as the disposal of its New Zealand business, helped improve the outlook.

What's going on in India? The future of Vodafone’s JV remains uncertain after it was hit with $4B in back penalties by the country’s supreme court. CEO Nick Read is hoping for relief measures, but called the situation "critical." Vodafone Idea has 300M customers.