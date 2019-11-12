Barrington hits Fluent sidelines after earnings disappointment

Barrington Research downgrades Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) from Outperform to Market Perform after yesterday's Q3 misses and FY guidance cut.

Analyst James Goss was expecting sustained top-line growth and the potential for margin expansion in 2020.

Goss: "Unfortunately, Fluent has been in a transitional state that has involved creation of appropriate verticals for targeting calculated business bets, not all of which have worked out as planned."