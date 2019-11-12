Verso updates on asset sale

Verso Corporation (NYSE:VRS) strikes a deal to sell its Androscoggin mill and its Stevens Point mill to Pixelle Specialty Solutions LLC for $400M.

The sale is subject to shareholder approval. The transaction is anticipated to be completed in Q1 of 2020.

"We have undergone a thorough and comprehensive strategic process and firmly believe that the sale of these two mills at the agreed upon terms and conditions is in the best interests of the Company and our stockholders," says Co-Chairman Gene Davis.

The board intends to return a significant portion of the proceeds to stockholders either by way of dividend or share repurchases. In addition, Verso will utilize approximately $54M of the proceeds to reduce a portion of its unfunded pension liability.

Source: Press Release