Wells Fargo won't chase Hain Celestial

Wells Fargo is cautious on Hain Celestial (NASDAQ:HAIN) following the strong rally in share price.

Analyst John Baumgartner: "While we can understand the stock’s momentum given the savings-driven positive bias to numbers this fiscal year, we’re hesitant to chase the name. Right now, the model is benefitting from the unwinding of years of a patchwork operating approach but that’s independent from the increasingly competitive N&O environment in the present day. We remain hard-pressed to see further multiple expansion for what we deem to be a model capable of +LSD organic revenue growth; valuation appears to be pricing in robust EBITDA upside irrespective of structural competition."

Wells Fargo's price target of $25 on Hain is 15X the 2020 EBITDA estimate.