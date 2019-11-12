TerraForm Power posts widening Q3 loss

TerraForm Power (NASDAQ:TERP) -1.1% pre-market after reporting a larger than forecast Q3 loss of $62M, compared with a $19M loss in the prior-year period, and a smaller than expected 3% Y/Y rise in revenues to $254M.

Q3 adjusted EBITDA edged slightly lower to $195M from $197M in the year-ago quarter while cash available for distribution rose to $48M from $46M.

TERP says Q3 results were driven by higher SREC solar incentives, O&M cost saving initiatives and higher production at regulated wind farms in Spain, partially offset by higher management fees, lower market prices in Spain and lower realized prices in Texas.

TERP says its Q3 generation was 9% lower than LTA, particularly due to reduced availability in its Central and Texas wind portfolios, where were hurt by downtime associated with blade repairs and other maintenance activities.