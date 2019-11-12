T2 Biosystems down 15% premarket on Q3 results

T2 Biosystems (TTOO) Q3 results: Revenues: $1.6M; Product revenue: $1.4M (+17%); Research and grant contribution revenues: $0.2M.

Q3 operating margin loss is expected to be $13.7M to $14.7M.

The company secured contracts for 12 T2Dx Instruments in Q3, 5 in U.S. and 7 outside U.S., compared to a total of 11 new contracts in Q3 2018.

2019 guidance: Total revenue: $8.7M - $9.6M; Product revenue: $5.7M - $6.1M; Research and grant contribution revenue: $3M - $3.5M.

The Company expects to secure contracts of 45 to 50 T2Dx Instruments in 2019.

Q4 guidance: Cash burn below $8M; Operating expenses: $10.5M - $11.5M.

Shares are down 15% premarket.

Previously: T2 Biosystems misses on revenue (Nov. 12)