Bear lifts AMAT target before earnings

Cowen raises its Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) target from $55 to $65 while maintaining an Outperform rating. The firm also keeps AMAT as its top semicap pick.
Analyst Krish Sankar cites the upcoming earnings report on November 14 and expects a largely in-line print and guidance, compared to the "more somber tone set last quarter."
After earnings, the analyst sees the focus shifting to the overall memory WFE recovery expected next year.
AMAT shares are up 1.2% pre-market to $57.25. The company has a Bullish average Sell Side rating.
Try Seeking Alpha PREMIUM for unlimited analysis on AMAT