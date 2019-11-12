Bear lifts AMAT target before earnings

Cowen raises its Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) target from $55 to $65 while maintaining an Outperform rating. The firm also keeps AMAT as its top semicap pick.

Analyst Krish Sankar cites the upcoming earnings report on November 14 and expects a largely in-line print and guidance, compared to the "more somber tone set last quarter."

After earnings, the analyst sees the focus shifting to the overall memory WFE recovery expected next year.