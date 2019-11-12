SunTrust sees 16% upside in Amgen in premarket analyst action

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) initiated with Buy rating and $125 (15% upside) price target at SunTrust.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) initiated with Buy rating and $256 (16% upside) price target at SunTrust.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) initiated with Buy rating and $20 (162% upside) price target at SunTrust.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) initiated with Buy rating and $110 (46% upside) price target at SunTrust.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) initiated with Buy rating and $337 (15% upside) price target at SunTrust. Shares up 1% premarket.

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) initiated with Buy rating and $24 (500% upside) price target at SunTrust.

CONMED (NASDAQ:CNMD) initiated with Overweight rating and $136 (24% upside) price target at JPMorgan.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) initiated with Buy rating and $25 (72% upside) price target at SunTrust. Shares up 1% premarket.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) initiated with Hold rating and $70 (8% upside) price target at SunTrust.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) initiated with Buy rating and $78 (89% upside) price target at SunTrust.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) initiated with Hold rating and $360 (5% upside) price target at SunTrust.

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) initiated with Buy rating and $46 (54% upside) price target at BTIG Research.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) initiated with Buy rating and $235 (16% upside) price target at SunTrust.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) upgraded to Neutral with an $8 (14% downside risk) price target at JPMorgan.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX) downgraded to Neutral with a $2 (12% upside) price target at Credit Suisse. Shares up 3% premarket.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) downgraded to Underweight at JPMorgan. Shares down 3% premarket.

Cellular Biomedicine (NASDAQ:CBMG) downgraded to Neutral with a $19 (6% upside) price target at Baird. Shares up 2% premarket.

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) downgraded to Neutral with an $8 (33% upside) price target at Wedbush. Shares down 2% premarket.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) downgraded to Neutral at H.C. Wainwright.