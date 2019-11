AMRN, ROK among premarket gainers

Craft Brew Alliance (NASDAQ:BREW) +122% on buyout.

Kadmon Holdings (NYSE:KDMN) +24% as KD025 successful in pivotal cGvHD study.

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services (NYSEMKT:LTS) +23% on being acquired for $1.3B.

Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) +18% ahead of Ad Com for Vascepa CV benefit claim.

Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) +16% on new joint venture with AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile and Verizon.

Sea (NYSE:SE) +15% after Q3 results.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) +12% after Q4 results.

DGSE Companies (NYSEMKT:DGSE) +12% .

Lonestar Resources US (NASDAQ:LONE) +12% after Q3 results.

KEMET (NYSE:KEM) +11% after Q2 results and buyout.

Acasti Pharma (NASDAQ:ACST) +11% .

Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA) +10% on approval of HB4 drought and herbicide tolerant soybeans in Paraguay.

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) +10% after Q3 results.

Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) +7% .

Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX) +6% after Q3 results.