Daqo posts strong Q3 despite polysilicon price declines

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) +4.1% pre-market after reporting better than expected Q3 earnings and a turnaround in sales despite continued polysilicon price declines.

DQ says it reached record-high production volume of 9,437 MT in the quarter, up 32% Y/Y, while achieving the lowest production cost in the company's history of $6.97/kg.

Weak demand in China during Q2 led to record low polysilicon ASPs, but DQ says demand improved Q3 while ASPs continued to decline, primarily due to the depreciation of the RMB against the dollar.

Q3 gross margin was 21.5% vs. 13% in Q2 and 19.1% in the year-ago quarter, with the increase in gross margin attributed to lower production costs despite a slight decrease in ASPs.

For Q4, DQ expects to produce 14K-15K MT and sell 12.5K-13.5K MT of polysilicon to external customers; for the full year, the company expects to produce 39.3K-40.3K MT.