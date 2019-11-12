AAP, SLDB among premarket losers

Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) -71% on another clinical hold on DMD gene therapy.

Diplomat Pharmacy (NYSE:DPLO) -46% on on bankruptcy concerns.

Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) -30% on Q3 earnings.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORMP) -23% despite of positive data from mid-stage ORMD-0801 study.

DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) -17% after data from Phase 2a trial of DUR-928 in alcoholic hepatitis patients.

OrganiGram Holdings (NASDAQ:OGI) -19% on preliminary Q4 and FY 2019 results.

T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) -15% on Q3 earnings.

IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) -13% on Q3 earnings.

NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK) -12% on Q1 earnings.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) -10% on Q3 earnings.

Taronis Technologies (NASDAQ:TRNX) -9% .

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) -6% on Q3 earnings.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) -5% on Q1 earnings.