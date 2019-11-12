IVERIC bio down 6% premarket on Q3 results

IVERIC bio (ISEE) Q3 results: Revenues: $0; R&D Expense: $10.4M (+10.6%); SG&A: $4.7M (-21.7%); Net loss: ($14.4M) (+2.7%); loss/share: ($0.35) (+14.6%); Quick Assets: $94.9M (-27.7%).

Phase 1/2 clinical trial for IC-100 in patients with rhodopsin mediated adRP expected to begin in H2 2020.

The Company expects to initiate a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for IC-200 in patients with BEST1 related retinal diseases during H1 2021.

The Company plans to provide an update on the lead minigene construct in early 2020.

Shares are down 6% premarket.

