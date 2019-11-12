Ferrellgas wins agreement with lender over default events

Ferrellgas (FGP +11.7% ) sprints higher at the open after reaching an agreement with TPG Specialty Lending about alleged events of default that occurred under its senior secured credit facility.

FGP says the agreement increases the $300M revolving credit facility sub-limit for issuance of letters of credit to $140M from $125M previously.

The deal also provides an exclusion for payments made during construction of vehicles used for propane delivery and related service when those payments are reimbursed upon the creation of operating leases for the vehicles.

TPG Specialty Lending provides a $575M credit facility that makes up the bulk of the company's liquidity.