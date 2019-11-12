More on Flotek Q3 earnings

Flotek (FTK -2.7% ) said that Q3 revenue and results were directly impacted by a continued volatile macro-environment for U.S. onshore drilling and completion activity and the transition in Flotek's sales force, partially offset by cost reduction efforts.

Revenue of $21.9M slumped ~60% Y/Y; reported wider adjusted net loss of $10.7M as compared to a loss of $4.4M last year

Adjusted EBITDA was a loss of $8.1M compared to a positive $0.5M in Q3 2018

Reduced operating and corporate general administrative expenses sequentially, including benefiting from cost-cutting initiatives that were implemented in mid-July.

Flotek has also identified and executed on more than $3.5M of additional annualized cost reductions in Q4.

