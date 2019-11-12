Tension in Hong Kong flares up again

Macau casino stocks are trading relatively flat amid more troubling news out of Hong Kong. Police in Hong Kong fired tear gas in the financial district today and at two university campuses to break up pro-democracy protests. One of the busiest intersections in Hong Kong was brought to a standstill.

The Hong Kong headlines are believed to be holding back investor enthusiasm for Las Vegas Sands (LVS), MGM Resorts (MGM -0.1% ), Melco Resorts & Entertainment (MLCO +0.1% ) and Wynn Resorts (WYNN +0.1% ).