Stocks quiet ahead of Trump's noontime speech

Stocks eke out slim gains in front of President Trump's speech today at the Economic Club of Detroit, in which he is expected to talk about trade and economic policy but could venture into other areas; Dow flat, S&P 500 and Nasdaq both +0.2% .

European bourses are higher amid hopes the U.S. will delay EU auto tariffs, with Germany's DAX +0.5% , U.K.'s FTSE +0.4% and France's CAC +0.3% ; in Asia, Japan's Nikkei +0.8% and China's Shanghai Composite +0.2% .

In U.S. corporate earnings news, Rockwell Automation +13.6% after posting better than forecast quarterly results along with upbeat guidance, while Advance Auto Parts -6.3% on disappointing same-store sales.

An early look at the S&P sectors shows materials ( +0.6% ), health care ( +0.3% ) and information technology ( +0.3% ) leading the market higher, while the financials group ( -0.1% ) is the only loser so far.

U.S. Treasury prices are little changed, with the two-year yield up a basis point to 1.67% and the 10-year yield flat at 1.93%; U.S. Dollar Index +0.1% to 98.29.